A look back at the sports world when Bill Belichick became the Patriots head coach in 2000

Bill Belichick has parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, bringing to a close the longest tenure in the franchise's history.

This decision was made by the Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, and Belichick mutually. Kraft hired Belichick in 2000 after he served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the New York Jets from 1997-99.

To secure Belichick as head coach, the Patriots and the NFL Commissioner agreed to give the Jets a first-round draft pick in exchange for releasing Belichick from his contract.

A lot has changed since Belichick took over in New England. For example, the Apple iPhone wasn't even a thought until seven years later. Here is a look back to the sports world when Bill Belichick became the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000.

Sports world when Belichick became Patriots head coach in 2000

XXVII Summer Olympic Games

A total of 10,651 athletes from 199 countries participated in 300 events at the XXVII Summer Olympic Games that was held in Sydney, Australia, in September 2000. These were the first Olympic Games to include taekwondo and triathlon events, as well as allowing female athletes to compete in modern pentathlon and weightlifting.

The United States won the most medals in the Summer Games with 93, followed by Russia with 89, and China and Australia with 58.

379448 02: Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbor Bridge October 1, 2000 during the finale to the closing ceremonies of the XXVII Olympiad. (Photo by Donald Miralle /Allsport)

Formula One returns to the U.S.

The Formula One Grand Prix returned to the United States for the first time since 1991 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. F1 competed in a 13-turn, 2.605-mile road course at IMS that ran clockwise.

The Indianapolis Speedway had a multimillion-dollar construction project that involved building a new road course, pitstops, garages and suites, and a new Pagoda control tower.

Formula One drivers make their way down the track at the start of the US Grand Prix track 24 September, 2000, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. AFP PHOTO Don EMMERT (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won nine PGA Tour events

When Tiger Woods was 24 years old, he made history by becoming the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam. This happened during the British Open at the Old Courses in St. Andrews. Woods set a record with his excellent performance, achieving the lowest score in relation to par at a major tournament. Woods finished with a 19-under 296 total, after scoring 3-under 69, making him the winner of the tournament.

4 Nov. 2000: Tiger Woods smiles as he waits to putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Woods is tied for the lead with Vijay Singh at 10 under par. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT

Lance Armstrong stripped of the 2000 Tour de France title

The 87th edition of the Tour de France did not have a winner due to a report by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which accused Lance Armstrong of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. As a result of the investigation, Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned by cycling’s governing body.

The 2000 Tour de France winner US Lance Armstrong celebrates on the podium with the green jersey of best sprinter German Erik Zabel, the polka-dot jersey of best climber Colombian Santiago Botero (R) and the white jersey of best young rider Spanish Francisco Mancebo (L) on the podium on the 'Champs Elysees' after the last stage in Paris 23 July 2000. AFP PHOTO PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages)

Venus Williams won Wimbledon, US Open

In 2000, Venus Williams achieved an incredible feat by winning Wimbledon, the US Open, and the XXVII Summer Olympic Games singles gold medal. She also won the gold medal in the women's doubles alongside her younger sister Serena. As a result of these achievements, Williams finished the year ranked No. 3 in the world.

27 Sep 2000: Venus Williams of the USA wins gold in the Womens Tennis Singles at The NSW Tennis Centre on Day 12 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

The Yankees won the World Series

The New York Yankees beat their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, four games to one to win the 2000 World Series title.

Oct 26, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Yankees celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Thomas E. Franklin/The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

