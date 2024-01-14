A Look Back at Spice Girls' Wedding Photos

With Mel B planning to walk down the aisle (in a Victoria Beckham dress!), flash back to the glam weddings of her bandmates

David Beckham/Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's wedding

When "2 Become 1," it usually calls for a glamorous gown and lots of celebrity guests.

That's how weddings have gone for the members of the Spice Girls at least, as three of them have wed over the years in gorgeous gowns with their bandmates and loved ones surrounding them.

Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Scary Spice) is up next; she recently teased her wedding plans during a chat on Today and revealed that fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will be designing at least one of her wedding dresses.

"It’s such a beautiful honor to get," she shared.

"I'm going to really go for it," she continued. "One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony — very proper at this church, St. Paul’s [Cathedral]. And then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit more less … You know, I actually don't know!"

As she continues to plan for her big day with fiancé Rory McPhee, take a look back on the wedding dresses and days of some other Spice Girls.

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones: 2021

The Spice Girls were some of the first to congratulate Baby Spice Emma Bunton when she wed her longtime partner Jade Jones in July of 2021.

For the big day, the bride wore a short white dress with a cape-like attachment, strappy sandals and a flower crown.

Victoria and David Beckham: 1999

David Beckham/Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's wedding

The first Spice to wed, Victoria Beckham said "I do" with football star David Beckham in Dublin on July 4, 1999. The bride wore a classic Vera Wang gown that "flew back and forth four times on the Concorde," Wang later told PEOPLE. "I call it the transatlantic dress."

Victoria and David Beckham: 1999

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's wedding

The pair also had a super VIP guest at their wedding: son Brooklyn, then just 4 months old. Despite the major attention on the stars' big day, Victoria said it was "actually much more intimate than it looked."

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," she shared with The Business of Fashion during its BoF VOICES 2022 event.

Victoria and David Beckham: 1999

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's wedding

The newlyweds changed into matching purple looks for their reception, a moment still talked about to this day.

"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," Victoria told Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "I think it was a naiveté then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner: 2015

Alamy Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's wedding

Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell married Formula1 racing team boss Christian Horner (not pictured) at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, England, in May 2015.

The bride arrived at the venue via a vintage Rolls Royce, accompanied by her page boys (including Emma Bunton‘s sons Tate and Beau) and flower girls. Though they weren't there, Victoria Beckham and Melanie Brown sent congratulations via social media.



Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner: 2015

Alamy Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's wedding

Halliwell wore a classic wedding dress by London-based couture bridal designer, Phillipa Lepley.

“The dress isn’t wearing Geri, Geri is wearing the dress,” Lepley told PEOPLE. “It really shows off her figure so well and gives drama at the same time. I’m thrilled with how Geri looks.”

The star paired her gown with a classic veil and a bouquet of soft-hued blooms. She also shared all of her accessories (which followed strict bridal protocol) on Instagram.



