Look Back at the Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial That Was Truly 'Legends Only'

Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Pink in one place? We're still rewatching years later

Any discussion of the best-ever Super Bowl commercials has to include the Pepsi ad from 2003 that included some of the biggest superstars from the early '00s who remain legends today: Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pink and Enrique Iglesias. And their fame has only skyrocketed in the 20 years since the iconic ad - all of them have had big 2023s and continue to "rock" the pop culture scene. Check out what they're up to now.

