Look back at the Masters Tournament 40 years ago amid the 2024 major golf championships

Craig Stadler, Mark McCumber and caddies on green at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters.

The 2024 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11, at the storied course in Augusta, Georgia. But what did the game look like in 1984, and who were some of the participants?

As golfers prepare to tee up for the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, look back at the scene from 40-years-ago.

Ben Crenshaw, who is remembered for being one of the greatest putters in golf history, clinched his first Masters victory in 1984 after drilling a 60-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole in the final round, according to The Augusta Chronicle, part of USA TODAY Network. In 1995, Crenshaw became a two-time Masters champ.

LEFT: Ben Crenshaw hits ball out of rough at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters. RIGHT: Crenshaw and a caddie walk to the next shot.

Ben Crenshaw hits ball from bunker at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 15, 1984 during the Masters Tournament.

LEFT: Ben Crenshaw at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters. RIGHT: Seve Ballesteros presents 1984 Masters winner Ben Crenshaw with the green jacket.

Rain or shine

Rain or shine, fans were on hand to watch golf’s top players compete at Augusta.

A person uses a chair to shield her head from the rain at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters on April 9, 1984.

Rain soaked course at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 12, 1984 during the Masters.

Larry Mize at the Augusta National Golf Course during the Masters Tournament on April 12, 1984.

LEFT: Golfers putt on scenic green at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters. RIGHT: Augusta National Golf Course attendees walk on tree-lined paths.

On the green

Arnold Palmer walks on the fairway and acknowledges spectators at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters.

Golfers at the 1984 Masters.

A golfer takes notes while taking notes on a green at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters. Mandatory Credit:

Golfers on the practice driving range at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1984 Masters.

