Look back at the Masters Tournament 40 years ago amid the 2024 major golf championships
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The 2024 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11, at the storied course in Augusta, Georgia. But what did the game look like in 1984, and who were some of the participants?
As golfers prepare to tee up for the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, look back at the scene from 40-years-ago.
Ben Crenshaw, who is remembered for being one of the greatest putters in golf history, clinched his first Masters victory in 1984 after drilling a 60-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole in the final round, according to The Augusta Chronicle, part of USA TODAY Network. In 1995, Crenshaw became a two-time Masters champ.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime has put the brakes on pulling pranks after losing all four of his tires and seeing a garden planted on the hood of his car. Chalk up another win for Minnesota goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Duhaime's former teammate who is the master of mischief. Duhaime started the prank war when he decorated Fleury’s car with mounds of unrolled toilet paper. Fleury ended it when he went to Home Depot on Monday to round up gardening and auto supplies, stealthily sli
TORONTO — When Nic Sulsky first got involved with curling a few years ago, he saw tremendous potential for the athletes and the sport. On Tuesday, he was involved in an acquisition that could lead to a sea of change for the Roaring Game. Now chief executive officer of The Curling Group with Rumble Gaming founder Mike Cotton, former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic curling champion John Morris, the new entity reached an agreement with Sportsnet to assume ownership and operations of the G
EDMONTON — The race for top spot in the Pacific Division could come down to the final day of the NHL season. But it could be impacted by an injury to the league's reigning most valuable player. Connor McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would consult with the centre on Wednesday, ahead of the home date against the Vegas Golden Knights. The coach listed McDavid’s status as "day-to-day." The coach said McDavid’s absence at practice was due to a combination of "lower
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews knows that his teammates and most of the people in Toronto want him to score 70 goals this season and become only the ninth player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. That's why he's trying not to think about it too much. Matthews scored his league-high 66th goal, extended his goal streak to six games and point streak to a dozen in leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending the disappointing Devils' playoff hop