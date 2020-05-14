Take a Look Back at Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's 8-Year Relationship

On Wednesday, Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, requested an emergency order to file for divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, 50.

The Row designer and twin sister of Ashley Olsen reportedly first signed a petition to divorce the French banker, 50, on April 17, as PEOPLE previously reported, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York courts haven't been accepting divorce filings — except in cases of emergency, leading her to submit the emergency petition on Wednesday.

While the couple has kept their relationship relatively out of the public eye since they tied the knot in November 2015, they were often seen out together at various New York City social galas and sporting events.

Below, a look back at the designer and the French banker's eight year love story.

The Beginning

The pair reportedly met at a party in 2012 and had an instant connection. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Olsen, now 33, was attracted to the French businessman’s outgoing personality.

Their early dates included midnight dinners at Nobu and horseback riding in the Hamptons, the source said, adding, “They're both very driven, intelligent and hard working, so there was definitely mutual respect there."

Their First Paparazzi Picture

James Devaney/WireImage

During the course of their eight-year relationship, The Row designer and Sarkozy attended many public sporting events together — often the only time paparazzi snapped photos of the notoriously private couple. Their first was a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in November 2012.

A Rare Public Appearance

Monica Schipper/Getty

The fashion mogul and her then-boyfriend turned the New York Academy of Art's gala, Take Home a Nude, into a date night in October 2013. Olsen and Sarkozy stepped out for the annual benefit again in 2014 and 2017.

Sarkozy Pops the Question

Pacific Coast News

In March 2014, PEOPLE confirmed that the the Elizabeth and James designer was engaged after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger while out and about in New York City.

The couple enjoyed their new status under the radar in Jamaica for a few weeks before the news broke: “They were engaged for a bit before it came out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Post-Engagement Night Out

Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

Later that month, Olsen and Sarkozy posed for photos at a party celebrating the release of author Bob Colacello’s new book in New York City. The event, hosted by Diane von Furstenberg, marked the couple's first public appearance since getting engaged. Reports at the time stated that Olsen and Sarkozy had not yet started planning their wedding.

NYC Date Night

James Devaney/GC Images

The pair cheered on their hometown basketball team once again at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game in March 2015.

Officially Wed





The designer and the businessman tied the knot in November 2015. Olsen’s on-screen dad and Full House costar Bob Saget confirmed the news during an appearance on the Today show.

“I was not invited, but I’m very happy and I sent a Mazel tov text,” Saget said. “I’m very happy, I love her very much. I hope they’re happy.”

The small ceremony took place at a private residence in the couple’s home city of New York, according to Page Six. About 50 guest enjoyed cocktails in the home’s back garden followed by dinner inside.

The celebration was stocked with “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night,” a source told Page Six, and all attendees were required to turn off their cell phones before entering the event.

Another of Olsen’s Full House costars added to the well-wishing: “I’d like to congratulate Mary-Kate and wish her and her husband all the happiness in the world,” Dave Coulier said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, adding that he will be “Sending my love.”

The Olsen Twins Gets Candid in a Rare Interview

Mary Kate adn Olsen Net-a-Porter The Edit, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen for Net-a-Porter's The Edit

In 2017, Mary-Kate and Ashley sat down with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit, where they discussed balancing their work and family life (Sarkozy has two teenage daughters from a previous marriage).

“We’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us," Mary-Kate told the outlet. "We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Family Affair

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In April 2018, Sarkozy's daughter Margot (who's mom, Charlotte Bernard, was married to the French businessman for 14 years) joined the couple at the Glasswing International Gala in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

Last Public Appearance

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty

Olsen and Sarkozy looked happy one year before news of their divorce broke — they shared an intimate moment at the International Global Champions Tour in Madrid on May 18, 2019.

Samuel de Roman/Getty

Olsen competed in the horseback riding competition, and Sarkozy was there to cheer her on.

The Divorce

The fashion mogul signed a petition to divorce the French banker, 50, on April 17, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York courts haven't been accepting divorce filings — except in cases of emergency.

According to TMZ reports, Olsen says her attorneys received an email from Sarkozy's lawyers stating that she needed to move out of the couple's N.Y.C. apartment by May 18. Olsen's asking that Sarkozy extend the deadline to May 30 — as she can't meet the deadline due to stay-at-home mandates in the city — but claims he hasn't responded. She also claims he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The documents reportedly state that one way Olsen can protect her property is by filing the divorce petition, which would "trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property." TMZ also reported that she requested in the divorce petition that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

PEOPLE has reached out to Olsen's rep for comment. Calls to Sarkozy's company requesting comment have not been returned.