A Look Back on How Manifest Season 3 Ended Before Season 4 Premieres

Manifest

Manifest is returning for its fourth and final season.

After getting canceled by NBC shortly after its season 3 finale, the series was saved by Netflix for its last season, which will be split into two parts.

The news came after large support from fans to save the show, including a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement at the time of the show's renewal.

While fans are more than ready to dive back into the series and the mystery surrounding Flight 828, you're also probably racking your brain to remember how everything left off. (And you won't be surprised to hear that a lot went down.)

Ahead of the premiere of part 1 on Nov. 4, here's a recap of how things ended for the Stone family last season.

What happened to Ben Stone in Manifest season 3?

After his son Cal touches the tailfin of the Flight 828 plane and mysteriously disappears, Ben goes on a mission to get him back by returning the tailfin back to the ocean with the help of fellow passenger Saanvi.

Though they succeed in returning the tailfin to the ocean (where it disappears again), Ben is distraught when it doesn't bring back his son. As Saanvi tries to console Ben, they both end up getting another calling (a vision or voice that reveals something to them), in which they are reunited with Cal on the Flight 828 plane.

A downcast Cal informs them that something bad will happen, but he can't reveal more details. "This is the way it has to be," Cals tells Ben in one of the final scenes.

What happened to Michaela Stone in Manifest season 3?

As Ben tries to find Cal, his sister Michaela gets a terrifying calling with fellow passengers Bethany, Eagan, and Adrian, which shows the Flight 828 plane filling with blood, insinuating that someone is going to die. Her husband Zeke helps her decode the calling by using his new ability as an empath to feel Adrian's emotions.

She then learns that Eagan and Adrian are inciting a group of passengers, claiming that the Stone family is working with the NSA. As a result, they break into Vance's home and end up holding his son hostage. Though Michaela and Jared are able to save Vance's son, she quickly learns that the killing isn't over as another calling shows Adrian with blood on his hands. Though Adrian hasn't killed anyone, it's insinuated that he unintentionally led someone else on the path to doing so.

What happened to Olive Stone in Manifest season 3?

To help her father with his mission to return the tailfin and bring Cal home, Olive puts on Ben's ankle monitor, leaving her homebound with her mother Grace and newborn sister Eden throughout the finale.

As Olive sits upstairs in her room listening to music, an 828 passenger named Angelina sneaks into the Stone house to kidnap Eden, whom she believes to be her "guardian angel." During a struggle with Angelina, Grace is stabbed, but when Olive tries to run to her rescue, she realizes that she has been locked into her room by Angelina and is, as a result, defenseless.

What happened to Cal Stone in Manifest season 3?

In the final episode, it is revealed that Cal has a mysterious connection to the tailfin, as he begins to get burns on his skin as a result of Project Eureka testing on it. He and his family deduce that the only way to get the burning on Cal's skin to stop is to stop testing on the tailfin, which none of the researchers are willing to do.

With everyone refusing to listen to reason, Cal decides that Dr. Gupta and the rest of the researchers need to "see to believe," so he touches the tailfin and vanishes into thin air.

In a calling, Ben, Saanvi and Michaela are reunited with Cal on the Flight 828 plane as he cryptically warns them of something bad to come, which turns out to be the death of his mother Grace.

In one of the final scenes, Cal finally returns home to find his mother dying on the floor. However, instead of being the age he was when Flight 828 first took off, he has miraculously aged five years. As Grace dies in his arms, he tells her, "It's okay. I know what we need to do now."