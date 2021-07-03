A look back at Jim Morrison's profound and puzzling mind, 50 years after his death

Say Jim Morrison’s name and a picture of an enigmatic, controversial and tragic rock star fills the mind.

In his few years as The Doors frontman, Morrison’s brooding lyrics, sinewy sexuality, disregard for authority and hedonistic bent cemented his legacy as rock ‘n’ roll royalty. The Lizard King’s timeless hits, including “Light My Fire,” “L.A. Woman” and “Riders on the Storm,” continue to attract listeners – The Doors have more than 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In 1971, Morrison moved to Paris to take a break from performing and focus on his writing. He died shortly after, at age 27, his body found in a bathtub on July 3. The exact cause of death was never determined, but speculation abounds even still.

Jim Morrison

Morrison was buried at the Père Lachaise Cemetery, also the final resting place of renowned artists Frédéric Chopin, Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf.

More than 3 million people visit the necropolis in a typical year, and fans who visit Morrison’s grave place photos, flowers, notes, ribbons and candles on his modest tombstone, which bears the inscription "True to Your Own Spirit" in Greek. Visitors have stuck chewing gum on a nearby tree as a sign of independence and flouting of authority — hallmarks of Morrison’s life.

Fifty years after his untimely death, we look back at some of Morrison’s iconic musings, lyrics and poetry.

On the human experience

“I've noticed that when people are joking they're usually dead serious, and when they're serious, they're usually pretty funny.”

“The most loving parents and relatives commit murder with smiles on their faces. They force us to destroy the person we really are: A subtle kind of murder.”

“Each generation wants new symbols, new people, new names. They want to divorce themselves from their predecessors.”

“People are strange when you're a stranger. Faces look ugly when you're alone. Women seem wicked when you're unwanted. Streets are uneven when you're down.”

(Left to right) Robbie Krieger, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek and John Densmore of The Doors in an undated picture.

On life and death

“Death makes angels of us all and gives us wings where we had shoulders smooth as raven's claws.”

“Time to live, time to lie, time to laugh, and time to die. Take it easy baby. Take it as it comes.”

“I think the highest and lowest points are the important ones. Anything else is just...in between.”

“No one here gets out alive.”

“We're reaching for death on the end of a candle. We're trying for something that's already found us.”

This file photo taken on April 19, 2014 shows Jim Morrison's grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris.

On love and friendship

“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is.”

“Love cannot save you from your own fate.”

“I love the friends I have gathered together on this thin raft.”

“Nobody understands you better than yourself, but if someone tries to do it is because he loves you.”

“Love hurts. Feelings are disturbing. People are taught that pain is evil and dangerous. How can they deal with love if they’re afraid to feel? Pain is meant to wake us up. People try to hide their pain. But they’re wrong. Pain is something to carry, like a radio. You feel your strength in the experience of pain. It’s all in how you carry it. That’s what matters.”

On himself

Jim Morrison in an undated file photo.

“I think of myself as an intelligent, sensitive human being with the soul of a clown which always forces me to blow it at the most important moments.”

“Some of the worst mistakes in my life were haircuts.”

“Nobody would stay interested in me if I was normal.”

“I see myself as a huge fiery comet, a shooting star. Everyone stops, points up and gasps ‘Oh look at that!’ Then, whoosh, and I'm gone, and they'll never see anything like it ever again ... and they won't be able to forget me – ever.”

“It may have been in pieces, but I gave you the best of me.”

Contributing: Maya Vidon and John Dyer, Special for USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Morrison death: The Doors frontman's memorable quotes and lyrics