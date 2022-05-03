A Look Back at a Few of the Best Beauty and Hair Looks From Past Met Galas
It's the first Monday in May, and admittedly, there's only one thing everyone in the beauty and fashion spaces is looking forward to: The Met Gala 2022.
Making a triumphant return last year with the theme "American Independence," it's safe to say there will be many thought-provoking hair and makeup moments this year, with the 2022 theme being "Guilded Glamour." From past Met Galas, we've seen updos complemented with expensive jewels, trend-setting manicures, dramatic tributes to the beauty trends of iconic years such as the '70s and '80s, and even makeup looks inspired by medieval times. As one of the most anticipated events in fashion history, the Met Gala turns out some of the most out-of-the-box beauty looks.
To prepare you for what's to come this evening, keep reading for some of our favorite hair and makeup looks from previous Met Galas.
Miley Cyrus 2013 Met Gala - Spiked hair, bold red lip
Beyoncé 2015 Met Gala - High honey blonde side-ponytail
Lupita Nyong'o 2016 Met Gala - Extended Afro-puff sculptured ponytail
Rihanna 2017 Met Gala - Elaborate fuschia high cheekbone blush
Kim Kardashian 2018 Met Gala - Signature smokey eye, with chic and sleek high-low hair
Tessa Thompson 2018 Met Gala - Sculptured sleek bun tiers
Solange 2018 Met Gala - Crowned DuRag
Sarah Jessica Parker 2018 Met Gala - Crowned jeweled headpiece
Barbie Ferreira 2021 Met Gala - Honey blonde hair with pearl adornment