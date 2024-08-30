New-look Atletico still working out the kinks ahead of visit to Athletic Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Overshadowed by the arrival of Kylian Mbappé to its top rival, Atletico Madrid quietly went on its most ambitious rebuild in years to give Diego Simeone a squad that could at least stay in the Spanish title conversation.

Out went an unhappy Álvaro Morata and some veteran defenders, and in came Argentina forward Julián Álvarez along with other reinforcements.

Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, who lit up La Liga last year with 23 goals, arrived from Villarreal. Robin Le Normand beefed up the defense after helping Spain win the European Championship, and Conor Gallagher came from Chelsea to help boss the midfield.

All told, Atletico spent some 180-plus million euros ($200 million) on the quartet, led by the 75 million euros it handed Manchester City for Álvarez.

The new players in every line seemed perfect for Simeone, who likes his teams to be tough first, and then let Antoine Griezmann add the finesse needed to score.

But Atletico is still figuring it out. It has only one win in three league games, and it is coming off a scoreless home draw with the promoted Espanyol this week.

On Saturday, it faces an always tough visit to San Mames Stadium where Athletic Bilbao is led by Spain standout Nico Williams and his older brother Iñaki.

Atletico is sitting fifth with five points. Barcelona, the only team to win all three of its first games, leads with nine points. Bilbao is in eighth place.

“Every time we play in Bilbao it is difficult," Simeone said on Friday. "They are a hard rival in their home stadium, and they are coming off one of their best years when they won the Copa del Rey. We will have to take the game to our terrain.”

Barcelona will seek to remain perfect when it faces the promoted Valladolid at home, also on Saturday.

Madrid hosts Real Betis on Sunday seeking a win after a 1-1 draw with Las Palmas. Mbappé will be looking for his first league goal after scoring in the final of the European Super Cup in a win over Atalanta.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press