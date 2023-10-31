Look: Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera celebrate Halloween in costume

Ariana Grande dressed up for Halloween this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and other music stars celebrated Halloween in costume this year.

The celebrities dressed up for early Halloween celebrations and shared photos of their looks on social media.

Grande and her former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies dressed up as Nomi Malone/Polly Ann Costello and Cristal Connors from the 1995 film Showgirls.

The friends and former co-stars wore costumes inspired by Best in Show last year.

With her costume, Aguilera paid tribute to another music icon -- Cher. The pair starred together in the 2010 movie Burlesque.

"On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher," Aguilera captioned photos of her look on Instagram.

"Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!" she added. "No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless."

Spanish singer Rosalía also honored another music artist -- Björk. Rosalía wore a costume fashioned after the iconic swan dress Björk sported at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Carey channeled the character Jessica Rabbit, who appears in the 1988 animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The singer wore a formfitting red gown and completed her look with long gloves and red hair.

Justin Bieber shared photos Monday of his joint costume with his wife, model Hailey Bieber. The couple dressed up as the Flintstones characters Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flintstone to attend Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party Saturday in Los Angeles.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also wore coordinating costumes. The pair dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

"I'm the ghost with the most, babe," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Other celebrities celebrated Halloween in costume over the weekend, including Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion.