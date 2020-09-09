A Look At Argo Group's (LON:ARGO) CEO Remuneration

The CEO of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) is Kyriakos Rialas, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

Comparing Argo Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Argo Group Limited has a market capitalization of UK£7.2m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$213k for the year to December 2019. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth US$213k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£151m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$323k. That is to say, Kyriakos Rialas is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Kyriakos Rialas also holds UK£1.6m worth of Argo Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$213k US$219k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation US$213k US$219k 100%

On an industry level, around 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. On a company level, Argo Group prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Kyriakos Rialas through non-salary benefits. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Argo Group Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Argo Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year. Its revenue is down 20% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Argo Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Argo Group Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Argo Group rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. As we noted earlier, Argo Group pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been unexciting, and EPS growth has fared even worse. We can't categorize CEO compensation as high, but shareholders might object to a raise at this stage, considering overall poor performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for Argo Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Argo Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

