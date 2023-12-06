Look: Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts

Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled a loose horse and were later able to return the animal to its owner. Photo courtesy of Millis/Medway Animal Control/Facebook

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts said a loose horse was found wandering on the border line between two towns and was later returned to its owner.

Millis/Medway Animal Control said in a Facebook post that the wayward horse was found wandering on Village Street, on the line between the towns of Millis and Medway.

"Do you know me? We are currently looking to find its owner," animal control officers wrote on Facebook.

They later updated the post to say the horse's owner had been found and the equine was returned home.

"A big thank you to Millis and Medway Police and Millis Fire for their assistance. Also, to David at ShadowFax Farm for coming out with his trailer," the update said.