A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State
In his first days in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending the student loan relief portion of the CARES Act, originally enacted during the Trump administration. The loan relief, which was implemented to help those struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, has given 42 million people with federal student loans a time out on making student loan payments and placed a freeze on interest.
This has stirred up talk among lawmakers about the possibility of canceling at least some portion of student debt, which could put money that would have gone to loan payments back in the economy. Such an act would provide more permanent relief to student loan borrowers from coast to coast, with the impact being felt more heavily in some states than others. Congress has yet to introduce a bill, and the president is waiting for the U.S. Department of Education to determine whether he could use executive authority to cancel debt.
GOBankingRates compiled information from the most recent annual report by The Institute for College Access and Success to show how student loan debt varies from region to region. The study goes from the state with the lowest average total for student loan debt to the highest, including the percentage of the total population of 2019 graduates with outstanding loans.
So are your neighbors more likely to be sweating out how they're going to pay down their massive loans?
Here's a closer look at the states that have the most people praying for the day when their student debt is canceled.
Last updated: June 22, 2021
50. Utah
Average student loan debt: $17,935
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 40%
49. Iowa
Average student loan debt: $20,259
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 63%
48. New Mexico
Average student loan debt: $20,991
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 45%
47. Nevada
Average student loan debt: $21,254
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 46%
46. California
Average student loan debt: $21,485
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 47%
45. Wyoming
Average student loan debt: $23,444
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 46%
44. Hawaii
Average student loan debt: $23,577
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 43%
43. Florida
Average student loan debt: $24,629
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%
42. Washington
Average student loan debt: $24,645
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%
41. Arizona
Average student loan debt: $24,712
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 49%
40. Louisiana
Average student loan debt: $25,512
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%
39. Oklahoma
Average student loan debt: $25,793
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 47%
38. Alaska
Average student loan debt: $25,925
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%
37. Idaho
Average student loan debt: $25,942
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
36. Nebraska
Average student loan debt: $26,026
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%
35. Colorado
Average student loan debt: $26,562
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%
34. North Carolina
Average student loan debt: $26,583
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%
33. Arkansas
Average student loan debt: $26,679
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 53%
32. Kansas
Average student loan debt: $26,788
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
31. Texas
Average student loan debt: $26,951
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%
30. Montana
Average student loan debt: $27,265
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%
29. Tennessee
Average student loan debt: $27,525
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
28. Oregon
Average student loan debt: $27,542
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 54%
27. Georgia
Average student loan debt: $28,081
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%
26. Indiana
Average student loan debt: $28,112
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%
25. Kentucky
Average student loan debt: $28,482
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 58%
24. Missouri
Average student loan debt: $28,740
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%
23. West Virginia
Average student loan debt: $29,272
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 67%
22. Illinois
Average student loan debt: $29,666
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 61%
21. Alabama
Average student loan debt: $29,791
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%
20. Ohio
Average student loan debt: $29,886
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
19. Maryland
Average student loan debt: $30,303
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 53%
18. Vermont
Average student loan debt: $30,566
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
17. Virginia
Average student loan debt: $30,574
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%
16. Michigan
Average student loan debt: $30,677
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%
15. New York
Average student loan debt: $31,155
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 58%
14. South Carolina
Average student loan debt: $31,524
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%
13. Wisconsin
Average student loan debt: $31,550
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%
12. Mississippi
Average student loan debt: $31,651
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%
11. South Dakota
Average student loan debt: $31,653
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 74%
10. Minnesota
Average student loan debt: $31,856
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 66%
9. North Dakota
Average student loan debt: $32,745
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%
8. Massachusetts
Average student loan debt: $33,256
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%
7. New Jersey
Average student loan debt: $33,566
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%
6. Maine
Average student loan debt: $33,591
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 67%
5. Delaware
Average student loan debt: $37,447
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%
4. Rhode Island
Average student loan debt: $37,614
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%
3. Connecticut
Average student loan debt: $38,546
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%
2. Pennsylvania
Average student loan debt: $39,027
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 65%
1. New Hampshire
Average student loan debt: $39,410
Percentage of people with student loan debt: 74%
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from The Institute for College Access and Success's most recent annual report on student debt to find the average debt held by graduates in each state and the percentage of 2019 graduates in each state who carry any student debt. All data was collected on June 1, 2021.
