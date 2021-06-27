A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State

michaeljung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In his first days in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending the student loan relief portion of the CARES Act, originally enacted during the Trump administration. The loan relief, which was implemented to help those struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, has given 42 million people with federal student loans a time out on making student loan payments and placed a freeze on interest.

Find Out: 90-Second Moves To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points

Learn More: 10 Credit Score Myths You Need To Stop Believing

This has stirred up talk among lawmakers about the possibility of canceling at least some portion of student debt, which could put money that would have gone to loan payments back in the economy. Such an act would provide more permanent relief to student loan borrowers from coast to coast, with the impact being felt more heavily in some states than others. Congress has yet to introduce a bill, and the president is waiting for the U.S. Department of Education to determine whether he could use executive authority to cancel debt.

GOBankingRates compiled information from the most recent annual report by The Institute for College Access and Success to show how student loan debt varies from region to region. The study goes from the state with the lowest average total for student loan debt to the highest, including the percentage of the total population of 2019 graduates with outstanding loans.

So are your neighbors more likely to be sweating out how they're going to pay down their massive loans?

Here's a closer look at the states that have the most people praying for the day when their student debt is canceled.

Last updated: June 22, 2021

50. Utah

Average student loan debt: $17,935

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 40%

All You Need To Know: The Economy and Your Money

Iowa City, USA - October 8, 2011: The Old Capitol building on the Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa.

49. Iowa

Average student loan debt: $20,259

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 63%

Tips: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

Story continues

48. New Mexico

Average student loan debt: $20,991

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 45%

What Happened? Consumer Confidence In the Housing Market Hits All-Time Low Over the Last Two Weeks

47. Nevada

Average student loan debt: $21,254

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 46%

No More Office: 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

46. California

Average student loan debt: $21,485

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 47%

45. Wyoming

Average student loan debt: $23,444

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 46%

44. Hawaii

Average student loan debt: $23,577

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 43%

43. Florida

Average student loan debt: $24,629

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%

42. Washington

Average student loan debt: $24,645

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%

Students walk in front of the Arizona State Museum on the University of Arizona Campus in Tucson Arizona USA.

41. Arizona

Average student loan debt: $24,712

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 49%

40. Louisiana

Average student loan debt: $25,512

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%

Big Problems: 9 Ways Student Debt Is Affecting Every Aspect of Americans’ Lives

39. Oklahoma

Average student loan debt: $25,793

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 47%

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

38. Alaska

Average student loan debt: $25,925

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%

University-of-Idaho

37. Idaho

Average student loan debt: $25,942

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

10913, Nebraska

36. Nebraska

Average student loan debt: $26,026

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%

University-of-Colorado-Boulder

35. Colorado

Average student loan debt: $26,562

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%

34. North Carolina

Average student loan debt: $26,583

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%

University of Arkansas campus

33. Arkansas

Average student loan debt: $26,679

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 53%

"Dyche Hall Museum of Natural History, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas.

32. Kansas

Average student loan debt: $26,788

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

31. Texas

Average student loan debt: $26,951

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 48%

10913, Montana

30. Montana

Average student loan debt: $27,265

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%

See: The College Student’s Guide to Smart Student Loan Borrowing

University of Tennessee Knoxville

29. Tennessee

Average student loan debt: $27,525

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

28. Oregon

Average student loan debt: $27,542

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 54%

10913, Georgia

27. Georgia

Average student loan debt: $28,081

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%

26. Indiana

Average student loan debt: $28,112

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%

10913, kentucky

25. Kentucky

Average student loan debt: $28,482

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 58%

University of Missouri

24. Missouri

Average student loan debt: $28,740

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 57%

West Virginia University

23. West Virginia

Average student loan debt: $29,272

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 67%

10913, Illinois

22. Illinois

Average student loan debt: $29,666

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 61%

21. Alabama

Average student loan debt: $29,791

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 50%

Ohio-State-University-Columbus

20. Ohio

Average student loan debt: $29,886

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

Find Out: 15 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans

19. Maryland

Average student loan debt: $30,303

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 53%

18. Vermont

Average student loan debt: $30,566

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

17. Virginia

Average student loan debt: $30,574

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%

10913, Michigan

16. Michigan

Average student loan debt: $30,677

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%

15. New York

Average student loan debt: $31,155

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 58%

14. South Carolina

Average student loan debt: $31,524

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 60%

13. Wisconsin

Average student loan debt: $31,550

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%

12. Mississippi

Average student loan debt: $31,651

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%

11. South Dakota

Average student loan debt: $31,653

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 74%

10. Minnesota

Average student loan debt: $31,856

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 66%

Mayville State University North Dakota

9. North Dakota

Average student loan debt: $32,745

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8. Massachusetts

Average student loan debt: $33,256

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 55%

Camden, New Jersey, USA - October 31, 2016: Daytime view of the 330 Cooper residence hall and adjacent buildings on the Rutgers University Camden campus.

7. New Jersey

Average student loan debt: $33,566

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 64%

6. Maine

Average student loan debt: $33,591

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 67%

Recitation Hall at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

5. Delaware

Average student loan debt: $37,447

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%

4. Rhode Island

Average student loan debt: $37,614

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 59%

Yale Univesrity Connecticut

3. Connecticut

Average student loan debt: $38,546

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 56%

2. Pennsylvania

Average student loan debt: $39,027

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 65%

1. New Hampshire

Average student loan debt: $39,410

Percentage of people with student loan debt: 74%

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from The Institute for College Access and Success's most recent annual report on student debt to find the average debt held by graduates in each state and the percentage of 2019 graduates in each state who carry any student debt. All data was collected on June 1, 2021.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State