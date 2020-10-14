A Look At ADMA Biologics' (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Returns

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 75%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 44% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

Given that ADMA Biologics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, ADMA Biologics saw its revenue increase by 32% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 12% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in ADMA Biologics had a tough year, with a total loss of 44%, against a market gain of about 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ADMA Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ADMA Biologics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

