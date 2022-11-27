80+ early Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch, Dyson, Ninja

Black Friday might be over, but the deals are ongoing through the weekend and Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles.

Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart below.

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more.

TV deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

Toy deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more

Shop tremendous toy deals at Walmart for the holidays.

Fashion deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors and more

Walmart has great deals on fashion including Love & Sports.

Kitchen deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Get a killer deal on Ninja and Keurig appliances

Get the best kitchen deals from Ninja, Keurig, KitchenAid and more at Walmart this Black Friday.

Video game deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on PlayStation 5 and great games like Elden Ring

Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Beauty deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Revlon beauty products, perfume and more

Beauty and fragrance deals are going strong at Walmart.

Vacuum deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Bissell, Dyson, IonVac and Shark

Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals.

Tech deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on a Google Nest Mini or JBL Flip 6

Find the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.

Home deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on tool sets, massage chairs and more

Everything you need to spruce up your home is on sale at Walmart.

Mattress deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save mattresses and more at Walmart

Shop for some of the best mattress deals at Walmart.

Furniture deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Better Homes & Gardens furniture and more

Shop furniture deals for your home at Walmart.

Tires deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Laptop deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro or MSI Katana gaming laptop

This Black Friday, snag a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop at an unbeatable price.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at midnight EST on November 28, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

When do Cyber Monday sales start at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, but you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday and Black Friday Walmart deals: Shop 80+ deals now