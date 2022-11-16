LooBr.com Arrives In As The First Comprehensive NFT Marketplace Boosting Social Connectivity

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / A new wave of greater hype hit the digital arena with the meteoric rise of NFTs and eventually numerous NFT marketplaces arrived in the space with their unique functionalities. Amid them all, the recently launched LooBr.com turns up as the first comprehensive NFT marketplace unifying the NFT ecosystem with diverse social media platforms.

LooBr offers user-friendly cross-chain minting, a fully developed and seamlessly integrated social media platform, as well as the added security features of a third-party KYC option and end-to-end encryption. Being a sister product of the metaverse, Ruffy World, LooBr was created to be the home of a wide variety of in-game assets, from wearable NFTs to event tickets and metaverse land plots.

LooBr's unique combination of social media features is revolutionary for an NFT marketplace. Notably, there is a social feed, the ability to direct message creators or other users and post your NFT in the social feed with a link to the listing. Likes, comments, and purchase history stay with the NFT as it changes hands within LooBr, so you buy not only the NFT but all its relevant data as well. Furthermore, LooBr's newest feature is the LooBr Stage, a streaming service where voice and video chats can be scheduled with many participants, public or private.

Also, LooBr has created a DAO, which makes it possible to recommend further enhancements to the site, voted on by the community. With all these features being innovative and unique for an NFT marketplace, LooBr.com is emerging as one of the "OpenSea Killers."

LooBr has perfectly merged art and commerce with rich, vibrant, and immersive experiences. This further enhances the unique qualities of listed items and shows how the creators appreciate a proper display of art. Just in a few clicks, LooBr.com can be experienced via browser, or by downloading the Android or iOS app.

Most Unique Features of LooBr.com To Look Into

Despite being a recently launched NFT marketplace, LooBr.com has established its reputation for innovation and style. LooBr holds a wide array of lucrative features all-in-one marketplace. Here's a compilation that highlights the top ten salient features

NFT Browsing, Minting, Listing, and trading via LooBr is enabled on multiple devices - Web Browser, Android & iOS.

Cross-chain NFT minting and listing is enabled on numerous blockchain ecosystems - Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano

Users can like and comment directly on NFTs. Adding on to that, the history of the NFTs is transferable with its sale to subsequent buyers.

High-level security and privacy are conferred with advanced data encryption.

Connecting Creators and NFT enthusiasts in an integrated social media network.

Availability of user-friendly live timed NFT auctions.

Third-party KYC service is offered as an option.

Boosting the fame of NFTs by featuring them on LooBr.com, the Metaverse's Ruffy World Art Gallery, and top billboards.

Integration of a native DAO for the enhancement of the platform through community voting

Coolest of all is LooBr Stage which enables the community to engage in live voice/video chat streaming

For all these integrated features, LooBr.com was recognized as the most Innovative NFT Marketplace at the Dubai Crypto Expo. You can experience the perfect integration of art and commerce for yourself at LooBr.com.

About LooBr

LooBr.com is the second product of Meta Ruffy International FZCO, located in Dubai, UAE. Meta Ruffy's first product, Ruffy World, is an entertainment-based metaverse. Meta Ruffy International FZCO is the vision of Cihan Sasmaz, its Founder and CEO.

