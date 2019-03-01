Lonzo Ball will miss at least another week with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Lakers expect to be without Lonzo Ball for at least another week. The 21-year-old guard had his ankle evaluated Thursday, and the team decided he needed more time to recover.

Ball has already missed 14 games after suffering an ankle sprain during the team’s 138-134 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan 19.

When he initially suffered the injury, Ball was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. Saturday will mark six weeks since the injury.

The Lakers have struggled with Ball sidelined, going 5-9. That has dropped them down to 10th in the Western Conference.

Lonzo Ball will need another week to recover from an ankle injury. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Lakers have been decimated by injuries during LeBron James’ first season with the franchise. Ball, James and Rajon Rondo have all missed significant time due to injuries.

Both Rondo and James are back now. Once Ball is able to return, the Lakers should be at close to full strength for the first time in quite a while.

That will only help as the team fights for a postseason spot down the stretch.

