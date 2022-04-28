Lonzo Ball at a ‘standstill’ with knee injury, still experiencing pain

KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball said he’s “kind of a standstill right now” and will visit another specialist because he still has pain in his knee.

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

On possibility of another operation: “I’m not sure. Hopefully not.” pic.twitter.com/L1xdNxKf1R – 2:12 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball: “It’s very frustrating. This year, we had a lot of promise, I felt like. And we had a lot of goals that I don’t think were met, mainly due to a lot of health issues.” – 2:10 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball on keeping Bulls core together: “I would love to run it back.” – 2:05 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Joe Cowley: Lonzo Ball says now that team is done his focus on himself and getting the knee better. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 28, 2022

Julia Poe: Lonzo Ball is in Milwaukee supporting the Bulls for Game 2. Billy Donovan said he’s currently working on “maintenance strengthening” but can’t do much more due to discomfort in his knee. Once that discomfort goes away, he’ll likely split time between Chicago and LA to rehab. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / April 20, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball will remain with Bulls in Chicago as he continues to rehab his knee, per Billy Donovan. With him ruled out, team is no longer attempting to ramp him up physically, but he will continue treatment with goal of subduing discomfort in area -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 8, 2022