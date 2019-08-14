Trailer shows Lonzo Ball telling LaVar Ball that Big Baller Brand is 'demolished'

Last we left the fall of Big Baller Brand, the company was selling its infamously priced t-shirts, hats and other apparel for $5. Things apparently aren’t going much better behind the scenes.

The trailer for the fifth season of Facebook Watch’s “Ball in the Family” is out, and by far the juiciest segment is Lonzo Ball getting blunt with his father LaVar over the state of the family’s business.

Lonzo’s main point: the integrity of Big Baller Brand has been “demolished.” You’ll be surprised to hear that LaVar disagreed with that assessment.

Lonzo Ball gets real with LaVar

The segment in question can be seen at about the 1:20 mark in the video below.

A quick transcript of the argument between father and son:

LONZO: The brand is demolished right now. LAVAR: That’s how you feel, “The brand is demolished.” LONZO: That’s how everybody feels. LAVAR: Who’s everybody? LONZO: The world. LAVAR: The brand is not demolished. LONZO: You got it, man. LAVAR: Don’t say “You got it, man” to me.

In case you’re wondering why it matters that Lonzo is telling LaVar this beyond that he’s the family’s primary breadwinner at this point, it’s because Lonzo is actually now the majority owner of BBB, a fact that goes under the radar thanks to LaVar’s persona.

How Big Baller Brand got here

It’s hard to argue with Lonzo here, because, well, let’s just go through the flaming wreckage of Big Baller Brand and everything that has gone wrong for the Ball family in the past year.

The beginning of the brand’s troubles came with the bombshell revelation that Lonzo had cut ties with LaVar’s business partner Alan Foster after $1.5 million mysteriously went missing. The family has reportedly been cooperating with an FBI investigation into Foster, whom LaVar was seemingly unaware had spent past time in prison over a fraudulent stock scheme.

Lonzo Ball might be ready to move on from Big Baller Brand. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Given that Foster was involved with nearly every dealing the Ball family had, a cloud subsequently lingered over Big Baller Brand. From overseas minicamps to the possibly contract-reneging JBA (which did not return this summer, it was hard to take the Better Business Bureau F-rated company seriously.

That all prompted Lonzo to distance himself from Big Baller Brand and start cozying up with Nike. Among the ways he built that distance was covering up his BBB tattoo, his manager recording himself dumping BBB sneakers in a garbage chute and reportedly considering just shutting down the brand.

So, it’s hard to see Big Baller Brand coming back from that. However, odds like that have never stopped LaVar from charging ahead in the past.

