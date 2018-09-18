Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers G will be limited to start training camp, team won’t 'rush him back at all'

Lonzo Ball will be limited at the start of training camp.

The 20-year-old guard, who underwent knee surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus, won’t be ready for 5-on-5 scrimmages when the Lakers begin practice next week, coach Luke Walton said in an interview Tuesday with Spectrum SportsNet.

Walton said Ball has participated in some 1-on-1 drills and the Lakers have no plans to “rush him back at all.”

Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season, according to an earlier report from Yahoo Sports. He missed games last season because of a knee contusion and an MCL sprain.

Ball was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers. He averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 assists in 52 appearances during his rookie season.

Los Angeles finished 2017-18 with a 35-47 record and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

But, Los Angeles completely rebuilt their roster this summer.

LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers in early July. They also also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and inked Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo as well as Michael Beasley to contracts in the offseason.



