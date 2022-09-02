Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, doubtful to start regular season
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because of lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January, sources told ESPN on Friday. While a source reiterated that Ball’s knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles.
Source: Jamal Collier, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/LawMurrayTheNU/status/1565842928181714944
https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1565823370192723969
https://twitter.com/JamalCollier/status/1565819272923955201
https://twitter.com/Bulls_Wire/status/1565610634284244994
https://twitter.com/Bulls_Wire/status/1565444897896910852