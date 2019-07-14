Lonzo Ball on being traded from Lakers to Pelicans: ‘I was excited’

Lonzo Ball opened up about being traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans earlier this offseason, revealing he was excited to be moved.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Ball explained that he knew someone was going to be traded from the Lakers when speculation around Anthony Davis continued to grow. Ball was part of the blockbuster deal that sent Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart — along with the draft rights to No. 4 overall pick De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash — in exchange for six-time All-Star Davis.

"I was excited, honestly," Ball said. "I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough. I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. (Ingram) and JHart (Hart). I am excited to see what we can do.

"I tell people when I was a rookie, I probably would have been sad. Just being from L.A., having my whole family here and wanting to be a Laker. But being in the league for two years, knowing it's a business, as long you get to play, that's a blessing in itself."

Ball reiterated that the trade didn't come as a shock as he was expecting it, though he found out about the deal on Twitter.

"I've been hearing my name for two years now," Ball said. "So it didn't bother me at all. We were all ready for it."

Despite the uncertainty about his future for most of last season, Ball said he's ready for a fresh start and to play alongside Zion Williamson, who the Pelicans selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of last month's draft.

"Obviously, injuries kind of messed up things a little bit," Ball said in regards to his two seasons with Los Angeles. "But you take the bumps with the bruises and keep moving forward. Only been in the league for two years and looking forward to this third year in New Orleans, get a fresh start and show people what I can do.

"I know New Orleans is excited to have me, and I'm excited to get started. Moving to a new team, a new situation, a new organization, new coaches, new everything — it's a refresh, getting back to playing basketball how I know I can play."