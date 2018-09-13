Lonzo Ball's new shot could be just what he needs to thrive next to LeBron James

The offseason acquisition of LeBron James has placed the Lakers back at the center of the basketball universe. But with all of the (understandable) hype surrounding James' move to the loaded Western Conference, it's easy to forget about a certain second-year guard with plenty of expectations heading into next season.

When Lonzo Ball was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lakers legend and current president of basketball operations Magic Johnson put a lot on Ball's shoulders, saying he anticipates the Lakers retiring Ball's jersey in the future. Much of what Ball showed in his rookie season backs up that thought.

His uncanny vision was on full display (7.2 assists per game, ninth in the NBA), as was his ability to create for his teammates. His rebounding (6.9 boards per game) and defense (third among point guards in Defensive Real Plus-Minus) also gave the Lakers reason to believe that he was the correct pick.

But with the many positives that came out of his rookie season, there was one negative that just can't be overlooked — Ball can’t shoot.

Last season, Ball shot 36 percent overall and 30.5 percent from 3-point range. Those are shocking numbers considering he shot 55.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc in his lone year at UCLA. His free throw percentage also dropped from 67.3 as a Bruin to 45.1 percent as a Laker.

So that means tearing down Ball's shot and starting from scratch, right?

"Not going to change Lonzo's shot," Johnson said as the Lakers entered the offseason. "Also, when he was missing, he was off balance or he rushed it. I told him to watch a lot of film on those two things.

"When his feet come too close together, he is off balance. And the other times is when he caught it, he felt like he got to get it up fast."

It was a questionable statement considering Ball’s well-publicized shooting struggles during his rookie season. But even if Johnson rejects the idea that Ball needs to change his shooting form completely, it sure looks as if Ball understands that adjustments have to be made.

Ball has always had a lot of unnecessary movement in his jumper. He was never going to slide too far down the draft board last year, but it was a legitimate concern. Recent video footage seems to show that he has simplified his release, reducing the initial hitch and cutting down the left-to-right motion as he brings the ball up to release. That motion caused problems for Ball against quicker NBA defenders, particularly when it came to scoring opportunities off the dribble.

In the ZOne pic.twitter.com/5VIcrw1Y3v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 8, 2018

It's probably unwise to draw too many conclusions from still photos, but Lonzo seems to have adjusted his hand placement on the ball from last year.



He still shoots it from the left side of his head, but check out the difference in the angle of his forearm. pic.twitter.com/dnqJibScGg



— Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) September 7, 2018

Excellent find by @MatteoPine here, at nearly the same point of the shot and from the same camera angle. What I was referring to regarding his forearm angle is more evident in these. pic.twitter.com/sD6FM4Uv41 — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) September 8, 2018

The Lakers will need Ball to improve his shooting in order to have success with James running the show. In 2017-18, the Lakers were the second-worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA. Historically, teams led by James have surrounded him with shooters. But with the Lakers straying from this approach — the acquisitions of non-shooting guards Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson were head-scratchers — Ball will be counted on to knock down open looks this season.

To be an effective piece of the James-led Lakers, Ball has to at least bring his 3-point percentage near the league average (36.2 in 2017-18). Ball clearly understood this meant tweaking his shooting mechanics. That's an encouraging sign for Johnson and head coach Luke Walton.

To go along with his improved stroke, Ball has, by all accounts, put in a great deal of work in the weight room during the summer months. In his rookie season, Ball only played 52 games due to injuries, but a stronger frame should help him handle the bumps and bruises that come with an 82-game schedule. That strength should in turn give him the balance Johnson mentioned, which will only make his shot that much better.

Ball is a major part of the Lakers' plans moving forward, but the addition of James has sped up his timeline. James' presence on the floor will create a multitude of open looks for Ball and the rest of the roster.

But those open looks also come with a great deal of pressure. Ball must find a way to become an improved shooter, or the pairing with James won’t work. It seems that Ball is getting the message.