Lonnie Walker addresses upcoming free agency

“I am just worrying about the games, honestly,” Walker said. “I am not too worried about after the season, what am I going to do, what happens next.” Drafted 18th overall out of Miami in 2018, Walker and the Spurs could not come to an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the season. That set the stage for Walker to test free agency this offseason. After an up-and-down start to the season, Walker has begun to settle into a defined role as an “instant offense” guy off the Spurs’ bench.

Source: Jeff McDonald @ San Antonio Express-News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Lonnie Walker IV is out for the rest of the game with back spasms. – 9:12 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Now Lonnie Walker is down after absorbing a hard back-pick from the Other Hernangomez. Really struggling to get to his feet and off the floor. – 9:00 PM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Lots of fun in the NBA last night: Wolves dancing on the Lakers’ grave, Dinwiddie ending the Nets, Lonnie Walker ending the Thunder, little LaMelo salt, big Marcus Smart energy, more excellence from Embiid and Jokic. ziller.substack.com/p/thursday-hig… – 8:25 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lonnie Walker on game-winner in Spurs-Thunder: ‘Even if I had the starting five and the referees on me, it was going up’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/lon… – 12:41 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The triple take: Spurs 122, Thunder 120

1. Pop didn’t let his team off the hook for a poorly played win.

2. Lonnie Walker might have found his NBA niche, just in time to get paid.

3. Pencil in Richardson as a starter from here on out. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 12:21 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Soon-to-be restricted FA Lonnie Walker on if he thinks he’s opened some eyes: “I am not too worried about after the season, what I am going to do, what is going to happen next. I am just playing for my teammates, myself, coach Pop, & trying to get into that play-in, honestly.” – 11:55 PM

Story continues

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Lonnie Walker IV BANGARANG pic.twitter.com/5ZJoDwEaah – 10:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder MVP: Lonnie Walker IV – 10:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Sooo now Lonnie Walker for the win

Basketball tonight is something – 10:51 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point night for Lonnie Walker IV after he hits the clutch 3.

Spurs by 2 with 1.3 seconds left – 10:51 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

How about that, Lonnie Walker? – 10:50 PM

More on this storyline

Walker made $4.4 million this season, the final year of the rookie-scale deal he signed in 2018. He came into Friday’s game against New Orleans averaging 12.4 points in 64 games, both career highs. Walker is hoping to close his fourth NBA season on a high note, knowing summer free agency will take care of itself. “I’m getting more and more comfortable as the season proceeds,” Walker said. “I am thankful for my coaches and (teammates). They instill a lot of confidence in me to play freely and do what I do. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know how well I would be doing. I am thankful I am in that position right now.” -via San Antonio Express-News / March 19, 2022