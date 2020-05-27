Lonking Holdings Limited (HKG:3339) Pays A CN¥0.25 Dividend In Just 4 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lonking Holdings Limited (HKG:3339) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of July.

Lonking Holdings's next dividend payment will be HK$0.25 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.23 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lonking Holdings paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 53% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Lonking Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Lonking Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Lonking Holdings could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Lonking Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Lonking Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Lonking Holdings is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Lonking Holdings from a dividend perspective.

So while Lonking Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that Lonking Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

