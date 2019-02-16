Longwood rallies past South Carolina Upstate in OT, 83-79

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Jaylon Wilson's layup put Longwood in front midway through overtime and the Lancers made just enough free throws to hold off South Carolina Upstate 83-79 in a Big South Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

Deion Holmes hit a 3 with 3:37 left in overtime to put South Carolina Upstate in front, 74-72, but Sean Flood hit the second of two from the line to halve the Longwood deficit and Wilson scored at the basket to take the lead. JaShaun Smith added a layin and Shabooty Phillips hit from outside for a 79-76 advantage while Damarion Geter, Wilson and Phillips split a pair of free throws to protect the lead.

Jure Span converted at the basket for the Spartans with 27 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 69-69 and force overtime.

Smith finished with 19 points for Longwood (15-13, 5-8). Phillips added 15 points and Wilson tallied 14.

Span scored 23 points and dished nine assists for South Carolina Upstate (6-22, 1-12).