Longwood holds off Mount St. Mary’s in women's First Four

  • Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time expires in the first-four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    1/5

    NCAA Mount St Marys Longwood Basketball

    Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time expires in the first-four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Longwood's Akila Smith (13) drives against Mount St. Mary's Isabella Hunt (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    2/5

    NCAA Mount St Marys Longwood Basketball

    Longwood's Akila Smith (13) drives against Mount St. Mary's Isabella Hunt (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Longwood's Tra'Dayja Smith (14) drives against Mount St. Mary's Jada Lee, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    3/5

    NCAA Mount St Marys Longwood Basketball

    Longwood's Tra'Dayja Smith (14) drives against Mount St. Mary's Jada Lee, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee (3) handles the ball as Longwood's Akila Smith (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    4/5

    NCAA Mount St Marys Longwood Basketball

    Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee (3) handles the ball as Longwood's Akila Smith (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee, left, battles for the ball with Longwood's Akila Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    5/5

    NCAA Mount St Marys Longwood Basketball

    Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee, left, battles for the ball with Longwood's Akila Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time expires in the first-four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Longwood's Akila Smith (13) drives against Mount St. Mary's Isabella Hunt (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Longwood's Tra'Dayja Smith (14) drives against Mount St. Mary's Jada Lee, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee (3) handles the ball as Longwood's Akila Smith (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Mount St. Mary's Kendall Bresee, left, battles for the ball with Longwood's Akila Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Akila Smith had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kyla McMakin added 18 points with four 3-pointers and No. 16 seed Longwood led by 22 points before holding off Mount St. Mary’s 74-70 on Thursday night in an inaugural First Four game.

Longwood (22-11) will take a 10-game winning streak into a Saturday contest with ACC champion North Carolina State (29-3), the top seed of the Bridgeport Region. The Lancers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance — three years removed from finishing with a 3-27 record.

Longwood scored the opening 13 points of the game, with eight from Smith, and led the rest of the way.

It was 36-18 at halftime — with 18 points and eight rebounds from Smith.

Mount St. Mary's was 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half — nearly getting a second from Kendall Bresee on a half-court shot at the buzzer but it was waved off after a video review.

Longwood had its lead cut to 55-43 entering the fourth quarter. The Mount made six of their first eight 3-pointers of the second half and got within 57-50, but Smith scored the next six points for a 13-point lead with 5:07 left. Tra’Dayja Smith made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds to help Longwood keep a two-possession lead.

Mount St. Mary’s (16-13), which only had seven available players due to injuries, lost for the first time in seven games.

Bresee, averaging a team-high 17.4 points a game, scored 15 of her 20 points in the third quarter for the Mount. She had just two points in the first half.

Mount St. Mary’s missed its first 10 shots of the game, eight coming from 3-point range, before ending its scoreless drought with 4:11 remaining on two free throws by Jada Lee. The Mount finished the first quarter shooting just 1 for 16, including 0 for 9 behind the arc.

Mount St. Mary's was making its second straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament after entering the bubble in San Antonio as a No. 15 seed and falling in the first round to Maryland 98-45.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks agreed Wednesday on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline. The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday's trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension. The new deal

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.