Longwood beats Campbell 76-62

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Isaiah Walton scored 27 points, B.K. Ashe added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Longwood beat Campbell 76-62 on Monday night.

The Lancers (6-13, 3-3 Big South) had a double-digit lead for most of the final 15 minutes. The Camels (9-9, 3-3) closed within nine at 63-54 and again at 72-61 before Longwood scored the final five points, punctuated by an Ashe dunk.

Campbell scored the first 10 points of the game, but Longwood quickly erased the deficit with a 20-5 run. The Camels regained the lead once at 23-22 before the Lancers scored seven straight and never trailed again.

Damarion Geter had five offensive rebounds and 14 overall to go with four steals and two points for Longwood.

Chris Clemons led Campbell with 28 points and Andrew Eudy chipped in 13 points and four blocks.