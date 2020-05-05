Longueuil police searching for man caught on camera torching car in hospital parking lot

Longueuil police are looking for a suspect who appears on surveillance footage lighting a car on fire inside a hospital parking lot overnight last month.

Police released a video including some of the footage Tuesday morning. A man wearing a dark jacket with a red hood over his head is seen buying windshield washer fluid. He is then seen walking up to a red sedan in the parking lot of Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil.

The man in the video, recorded at 2:20 a.m. April 19, then repeatedly throws an object at the car windows and eventually settles on pouring the liquid on top of the vehicle.

He then searches his pockets for a lighter, lights a cigarette and tries to throw it into the liquid. When that doesn't work, he uses the lighter on the hood of the car. The car is immediately engulfed in flames and the suspect walks away.

Longueuil police describe him as being a white man about 25 years old. They are asking anyone with information to call 450-646-8500, which can be done anonymously.