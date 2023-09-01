Longueuil police asking for help in search for missing teen

Police says Hamza Troudi could be in Longueuil, Brossard or Montreal. (Submitted by SPAL - image credit)

Longueuil police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Hamza Troudi was last seen on Monday, Aug. 25 in Longueuil. Police say he may be in Brossard, around the Old-Longueuil area or in the Montreal borough of Verdun.

The teen weighs around 185 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and stands around five feet 11 inches tall.

Police say they have reasons to fear for Troudi's safety and are asking anyone who has seen him to call 911.