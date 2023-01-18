Longtime Ward 8 councillor resigns to take job with STF

·9 min read

There will be a new face representing the West Hill on City Council in the near future

Ward 8 Coun. Ted Zurakowski announced on Tuesday that he will be resigning his seat as of the beginning of next month to take a new opportunity with the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF).

Zurakowski has served as President of the Prince Albert Area Teacher's Association for the past four years.

“I have enjoyed serving the people of West Hill and the City of Prince Albert,” Zurakowski said. “It is a big part of my life for a long time and it has been enjoyable and I thank them for that.”

Zurakowski rarely had opposition during his 18 years on council. He said that showed the people in West Hill had confidence in him, and he was grateful for that trust.

“It is three elections I was acclaimed, although there were always rumblings out there,” he said. “To me that is a big show of confidence that people have in me and that's something that I want to make sure I thank them for.”

Zurakowski has represented Ward 8 since being elected in October 2006. He said the role has become a part of who he is.

He said he has always been active in the education and city council sectors of society, but had to choose between one of the other when a chance to work with the STF came up. While sad to leave his role on council, he was eager to begin a new role with the STF.

“It is serving people again, right,” he explained. “It is something that I enjoy and have always done and it's an opportunity to do that on a provincial scale.

“I showed some interest in it and it is always ‘next time’ on most things, right,” he added. “Then they kept calling me back (and) they kept calling me back and I would have conversations. Suddenly, when you get an offer, you have to do some hard thinking and make a decision.”

Although he’s taking on a new role, Zurakowski said he will not relocate to be closer to the head office in Saskatoon for now.

“My wife and I talked about it and people drive all of the time,” he said.

“We are not going to rush any decisions. We have relatives there if we need to crash for a couple of days so we will make it work.”

Zurakowski starts in his new role on Feb. 1, which coincides with the end of the school semester.

“The STF wanted me there as soon as possible and I asked for the month of January,” he said. “It makes sense with the high school being at the end of the semester. It's a nice turnaround day so it's a date that fit for everybody.”

Zurakowski will serves as Senior Administration Staff with the STF. His portfolio will include members services, members support, professional development, and labour relations at the provincial level. The STF has 11 Senior Administration Staff services across the province.

He will be assigned two specific school divisions for members support, but won’t learn which divisions those are until he starts his new role.

“(It’s) right after I find out if I parked in anybody's parking spot,” he said. “They haven't told me that yet. It will be a new adventure walking through new doors and providing the service to people and in this case, it is teachers.”

In addition to his role on City Council, Zurakowski served four years with the PAATA. He said it felt much longer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still found the work satisfying.

“I have found out that I enjoy that part,” he said. “It's a chance to improve the lives of others and help folks out when they need some advice and help and so I enjoy that.”

Despite many large projects and accomplishments while on council, Zurakowski said his favourite accomplishments are related to the smaller aspects of the life of a municipal politician.

“I am very proud of those opportunities that came along to help the elderly lady who is in a wheelchair who gets picked up by the handicapped bus and there is a ridge of snow in front of her house,” he explained. “They are little things, but they are big things and those little things along with those big things to improve the lives of people in our neighbourhood and in our city, … that stuff matters. We can't forget about every decision we make, every policy we create, how does it affect and how does it improve he lives of our residents because if it doesn't, why are we doing it?”

Zurakowski’s 18 years of experience are just short of Don Cody’s three years on council. Zurakowski said the days are long, but the years go by fast.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the people and I have enjoyed it,” he said. “I learned in a hurry that you can't go to Safeway to buy a loaf of bread in 10 minutes because it is going to be 20 because everybody wants to chat. But that is part of the job.”

The decision to resign from council did not come without a lot of contemplation.

“It was a tough decision for sure,” he said. “A lot was accomplished. A lot was done. We still have some challenges but we have good people in administration, (and) good people in the room who will deal with those issues.”

He said that the people of West Hill developed a trust with him over the years, and a lot of that came from just being accessible.

“It is being out there with the people, walking your dog and taking those Sunday drives that take four hours to check the back alleys and sidewalks and what needs work,” he explained.

He said another important aspect is always being able to pick up the phone and speak to and for constituents.

“It is making those connections, those significant connections in the community so that if you need to know anything, if you have any questions, you know who to talk to,” he said.

When looking back at his time on council, Zurakowski said they partnerships they developed with community organizations and people, like Malcolm Jenkins, were critical to completing new projects.

He cited the Rotary Trail as one of the best examples.

“When we started talking about the Rotary Trail, the Rotary Club was interested. (It took) well over a decade to finish it. It took a Herculean effort, and again, it's the same conversation every year: are we going to have money in the budget? To me, I have learned that access to healthcare and recreation for families are the two things that bring people to cities, and our commitment over the years for splash parks and improving the parks and Rotary Trail.”

Malcolm Jenkins and the City have been partnering on splash parks since starting in 2009 with new ones added over time.

“Those things are important,” Zurakowski said. “That's one of the keys for a healthy community: recreation, access to healthcare. Civic government can only do so much and that's why those partnerships are important.”

Zurakowski said he learned a lot during his 18 years on council, especially by knocking on doors and speaking with his constituents.

“The biggest piece that I have learned—I got some advice early—was ‘where do you access or who do you access at City Hall to get things done’. The biggest job of a City Councillor, I think, is knowing who to talk to, knowing what office to bang on to get things done, to solve issues because it is not always the same office,” he said.

“By and large most people want to do the right thing. You just have to give them the opportunity to do it. Help me understand why this isn't done yet, why are we leaving snow ridges in school zones?”

He explained that one of the first commitments he made when he was elected was to make sure that there were no more snow ridges in school zones.

“There used to be snow ridges on the street and kids were climbing them and slipping underneath buses and there were stories,” Zurakowski remembered. “Now there are no snow ridges and if there are, there shouldn't be and that's in policy. It took a couple of years to get that into practice and into policy, and again, it's another sign of a healthy community.

“Saskatoon and Regina they look at us and say, ‘how do you clean your streets like that with the little bit of budget that you have?’” Zurakowski acknowledges that there is always people with negative attitudes towards the city, but more can be done if you stay above the fray.

“There are always going to be naysayers and there are always going to be people that want to take stones and throw them rather than build communities. It is (about) staying above that and keeping the big picture in mind. (It’s) small steps forward and moving in the right direction, broadening the tax base so that we can provide services that people ask for and demand.”

Prince Albert has a reputation for an adversarial city council. Zurakowski said there have always been heated debates, but he’s always been glad for the chance to hear another perspective.

Despite the adversarial nature, Zurakowski said council has been able to find compromise. “You need the art of compromise to get things done,” he said. “You need to work together. If you are not willing to work together with people it is going to be very difficult to get things done.”

An election to fill the vacant Ward 8 council seat has to be held in six months. A by-election may be held no later than Aug. 1, according to the office of the City Clerk. The process will begin at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Gino Odjick, Canucks fan favourite, dead at 52

    Former Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favourite Gino Odjick has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by the team and his sister, Dina Odjick, on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," Dina wrote on Facebook. Odjick played in the NHL from 1990 to 2002, including eight years in Vancouver and two in Montreal. He also played for the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording a career total 64 goals, 73 assists and 2,567 pena

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De