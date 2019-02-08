Longtime Vanderbilt AD David Williams dies a week after stepping down

Longtime Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams died Friday, just a week after handing over the job to his successor.

The school confirmed Williams' death in a brief release. According to The Tennessean, Williams collapsed at a restaurant near campus Friday morning.

David Williams II, trailblazing former vice chancellor and athletics director at Vanderbilt University, died Feb. 8 https://t.co/uoxo1mzGvt — Vanderbilt University (@VanderbiltU) February 8, 2019

Williams came to Vanderbilt in 2000 as vice chancellor and took over the athletic department in 2003. He had also been a tenured professor at the Vanderbilt law school since 2000 and planned to focus on his work there after leaving the athletic department.

When he announced his impending retirement from athletics last September, he had the second-longest tenure of any AD in the SEC, behind only Kentucky's Mitch Barnhart. Williams also was the first African-American athletic director in the SEC.

Williams said at the time that he would stay on until his successor was in place. Vanderbilt announced in December that former NBA G League president Malcolm Turner would assume the role Feb. 1. The school said last week that it planned to "celebrate Williams’ leadership and legacy" at a private event Friday.

Instead, school officials mourned the loss of the man nicknamed "The Goldfather."

“David Williams stood tall on this campus, in this city and in college athletics nationally as an incomparable leader, role model and dear friend to me and so many others. We are devastated by this loss,” Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said in a release. “His impact on our community is immeasurable and will be felt for generations to come. We offer our deepest condolences to Gail, his children and the entire Williams family on this immense loss.”

I love U DW ❤️ my family and I will miss you. You believed in me...your wisdom and guidance forged a bond that will never be forgotten. The Williams family loved on my family, as well as our football family. There will never be another #Goldfather #RTI RIP my friend ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ReLyVFcwY2 — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) February 8, 2019

Before coming to Vanderbilt, Williams spent 14 years as a law professor and administrator at Ohio State.

The Detroit native ran track and field as an undergraduate at Northern Michigan before earning his MBA and law degree from the University of Detroit.

Williams is survived by his wife Gail, four children, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.