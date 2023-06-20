Longtime Tarrant County auditor to retire, sees more division, less collaborative spirit

Longtime Tarrant County auditor Renee Tidwell will retire from her position at the end of the month.

Tidwell has worked for the county for nearly 28 years. Her last day will be July 29, she said.

The auditor’s position was created after the abolition of the treasurer position in 1983 to act as the chief financial officer for the county.

A county spokesperson said Tuesday that Tidwell will be replaced by the county’s first assistant auditor, Kimberly Buchanan.

Tidwell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Tuesday that it was time for someone else to do the job after 50 years working and 28 with the county. She wants to make way for someone with more energy who can handle the job as the climate in Tarrant County and the world changes.

She said one of the things that made working for the county special over the years was the non-partisanship and collaborative spirit. Now, there’s more of a focus on the “national scene,” she said, and they’re “divided.”

And that collaborative spirit is “lessened,” she said.

The change in Tarrant County, as well as wanting to do justice for her family and grandson, is just one of many reasons Tidwell decided to leave, adding that she wasn’t criticizing any of the new folks.

She said the upcoming budget season will be difficult and that it would be a challenge to accomplish everything the commissioners court wants — like cutting taxes while not touching the law enforcement budget.

A law passed in 2021 prevents local governments that represent more than 250,000 citizens from cutting law enforcement funding. If they do, they could face repercussions like a deductions in sales tax and restrictions on increasing property taxes and utility fees.

Her advice to Buchanan? Get good stress relief, and be fair, Tidwell said.

Turnover in Tarrant County government

Over the past six months, elections administrator Heider Garcia and county administrator G.K. Maenius have also announced their departures.

Garcia resigned in a letter dated April 16 citing differences with county judge Tim O’Hare on how to run transparent elections.

A new elections administrator, chief deputy clerk Clint Ludwig, was hired Friday. Ludwig will step into his new position either July 31 or August 1, county officials said Tuesday.

Maenius announced his retirement June 8 after 35 years with the county. He is Tarrant County’s only ever administrator.

Maenius will leave his position Sept. 30 after the new commissioners court completes its first budget.