Former Senators teammates Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan drop the mitts

Former teammates Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan engaged in a spirited little scrap on Monday. (Getty)

“Sometimes you just have to punch your friend in the skull,” reads an old Chinese proverb, probably.

Okay so that’s likely not a real saying, but if you’ve ever been around someone you love with all your being but whom you also want to slug in the face from time to time, then you likely know exactly what was going through Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris’ minds immediately before they dropped the mitts on Monday.

Bobby Ryan versus Kyle Turris The heavyweight tilt we all expected and deservepic.twitter.com/9uKcmuS0A6 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) December 18, 2018





For a couple guys who came into Monday with nine career NHL fights between them, the tilt had some spirit to it. Ryan, who hasn’t scrapped in more than four years and has suffered from several well-documented hand-related injuries, definitely took the decision.

Ryan and Turris suited up as teammates — and frequent line-mates — during their four-plus campaigns in Ottawa together before the latter was flipped to the Predators as part of the three-team trade which landed the Senators Matt Duchene early last season.

As you were.



