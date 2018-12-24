Longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret taken to hospital from arena on stretcher during broadcast

Longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, left, was taken out of the broadcast booth on a stretcher on Saturday night after experiencing “heart-related issues” during their game against the Ducks. (Bill Wippert/via Getty Images)

Longtime Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret was removed from the KeyBank Center press box on a stretcher during their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night and taken to Buffalo General Hospital, according to the Buffalo News.

Jeanneret, 76, had called the game normally during the first two periods of the game, however felt light-headed on air and stopped talking during the broadcast, according to the report. He suddenly went silent, and the call went quiet for 23 seconds before the broadcast was passed to analyst Rob Ray from between the benches.

Ray and intermission host Brian Duff finished calling the game.

Jeanneret — who has been with the team since 1971 — seemed perfectly fine ahead of the game, and even appeared on the pregame show dressed as Santa Claus. He even reportedly tossed prizes to fans below his booth still dressed as Santa during a break in the action in the first period.





A Sabres spokesperson said there was no update on his condition after the game. Tim Graham of The Athletic reported that Jeanneret was experiencing “heart-related issues.”

The Sabres beat the Ducks on Saturday night 3-0 behind a pair of goals in the third period from Jeff Skinner and Conor Sheary.

There was good news to report on Sunday morning, though. John Vogl of The Athletic got a text directly from Jeanneret himself.

“Still kicking.” – Rick Jeanneret in text this morning. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) December 23, 2018





Jeanneret is “still kicking.” Hopefully this means he’s on the road to recovery.

The Sabres announced later on Sunday that he was “resting and doing well,” too.





”On behalf of Rick and his family, we’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” the Sabres said. ”Rick looks forward to being back in the booth after the break.”

