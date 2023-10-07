Longtime runners and recent couch potatoes are lacing up for this weekend's Trapline Marathon

Lillian Dyson began her walking workouts in April of this year. Initially, she found it challenging to walk even one kilometer. However, with consistent training, she is now confident in participating in the Trapline Marathon this Sunday for the 10-kilometer route. (Heather Barrett/CBC - image credit)

Lillian Dyson began her walking workouts in April of this year. Initially, she found it challenging to walk even one kilometer. However, with consistent training, she is now confident in participating in the Trapline Marathon this Sunday for the 10-kilometer route.

Lillian Dyson began her walking workouts in April of this year. Initially, she found it challenging to walk even one kilometre. However, with consistent training, she is now confident in taking on the Trapline Marathon's 10-kilometre route Sunday. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

The Trapline Marathon in Happy Valley-Goose Bay kicks off Sunday with nearly 200 people registered — from lifelong athletes to newly motivated people who never thought they'd find themselves running.

Just a few months ago, Lillian Dyson couldn't have seen herself running even a single kilometre.

"I have a bad knee. I was finding it really hard to leave my house and walk to the end of the road. I couldn't breathe, and I said, 'I really need to make my life healthier,'" Dyson told CBC News.

That all changed one day when she came across a runners' group on Facebook and joined their beginners' walking club.

"I met with a group called the Trappers' Running Club, and I've been with them ever since April," she said.

"My first walk was trying to do a 1K, and believe me, that was really, really hard," Dyson said. But walking every other weekday helped build up her stamina.

"I did my 1K and I was really proud. And then I worked my way up to 3K, and I thought I was going to die, because 3K was so hard and I couldn't see the end result. And then I said, 'Well, maybe in October I'll try to do 5K,' but I surpassed that."

The Trapline has four different categories: five kilometres, 10 kilometres, a 21-kilometre half-marathon and a full 42-kilometre marathon, with runners and walkers making through Labrador's picturesque scenery, surrounded by deep forests.

Dyson says she went from walking with difficulty to preparing for Sunday's 10-kilometre race.

"It changed my life considerably. I am able to walk; I couldn't walk anywhere. Now I can walk 10K. I lost 40 pounds, and it helped me greatly."

Story continues

Shaan Segaran and his family, originally from Sri Lanka, obtained their citizenship in 2017, and now consider Labrador their home. He has been a sports enthusiast since a young age, enjoying hockey, basketball, soccer and running.

"I really love it here. I love the community and how we do everything together," said Segaran, who's running this participating this weekend with his mom. He will do the half-marathon, and she, thanks to her son's encouragement, will walk in the 5K.

"He motivated me to do the 10K, but I'm not ready for it just yet. Maybe next year," she said.

Jana Segaran and Shaan Segeran, a mother and son who are participating in the Trapline Marathon. Shaan says he is passionate about sports, and Jana says she is doing the 5km route after her son's encouragement.

Mother and son Jana and Shaan Segeran are participating in the Trapline Marathon. Shaan says he's passionate about sports, and Jana says she's doing the 5-kilometre route after her son's encouragement. (John Gaudi/CBC)

For Dyson, going from the couch to the Trapline Marathon, she says, meant making her walks a priority and pushing herself to get to the door and out on the road regularly.

"The big thing is getting out through the door. Once you get out through the door, you're on your way."

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.