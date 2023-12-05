Longtime Producer For Tucker Carlson On Fox News Is Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A former Fox News employee accused a longtime producer for Tucker Carlson of grabbing his genitals and trying to kiss him in a sexual assault lawsuit filed Monday.

Andrew Delancey alleged that Justin Wells, then a producer for “On the Record” with Greta Van Susteren, gave him gifts and said he could teach him “the ropes.” Wells invited Delancey up to his place for a drink before going to meet others at a bar, according to the suit. That’s when Delancey said Wells made unwanted advances in the apartment and on stairs leading to the rooftop.

In the first instance, Delancey said a more powerful Wells shoved him on a bed and began unbuttoning his jeans while “aggressively” grabbing his genitals, causing Delancey “severe pain.” He claimed that he was assaulted again on the stairs, with Wells reaching down the front of his pants.

The lawsuit, which also names Fox News, said that Delancey’s supervisor discouraged him from complaining to the company and that Wells suggested he could affect Delancey’s career trajectory. Delancey’s progression eventually “halted,” so Delancey returned to his job at a Fox affiliate in Florida, according to the suit. He now lives in Ohio.

Wells, who later became the senior executive producer of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and now works on Carlson’s show on X (formerly Twitter), was the subject of a 2022 report about him being an out gay man behind Carlson’s “demonization” of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s beyond horrific to think a gay man has helped to shape and widely disseminate a message of hate against LGBTQ people,” Michelangelo Signorile, a former editor-at-large for HuffPost Gay Voices, reported at the time.

A lawyer for Wells told The New York Times, which reported on the legal action Monday, that the suit was “meritless,” while Carlson said it should not be taken seriously.

HuffPost has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Delancey’s lawsuit was filed before the deadline of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which enabled accusers to file civil claims that date back many years.

Story continues

Several prominent people have been named in sex abuse suits under that law. They include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, actor Jamie Foxx and singer Axl Rose, who have each denied allegations against them.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

Related...