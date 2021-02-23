Longtime north Charlotte community leader, an ‘advocate for everyone,’ dies at 59

Danielle Chemtob
·5 min read

Darryl Gaston, a community leader, pastor and the unofficial mayor of Charlotte’s North End, died suddenly over the weekend, his family said. He was 59.

Neighbors, community members, elected officials and others remember Gaston for his generous spirit, positive spirit and dedication to the residents of the North End, an area encompassing eight neighborhoods just north of uptown. Gaston called it the “best end.”

Gaston was an advocate for ensuring that the rapid development in the area benefited longtime residents and didn’t push them out.

He was the co-founder of the North End Community Coalition and president of the Druid Hills Neighborhood Association for more than two decades.

Johnnie Wallace Jr., who grew up in Druid Hills and runs a nonprofit for youth empowerment in the neighborhood, worked with Gaston after joining the community association around 2003.

He said Gaston was sincere and unafraid to take risks to accomplish his goals for the community. “He was a person that always told the truth,” he said. “You could depend upon what he said.”

Jeff Pharr, a board member of the North End Community Coalition and president of the Graham Heights Neighborhood Association, called Gaston a fierce advocate for equity.

“He was always loving people and building people up,” he said. “And not for himself, but to make this community and this world a better place.”

Darryl Gaston grew up in the house that his grandparents purchased in the 1950s, and has lived in Druid Hills all his life.
Darryl Gaston grew up in the house that his grandparents purchased in the 1950s, and has lived in Druid Hills all his life.

Always teaching

Gaston was born in 1961, the youngest of four brothers. He lived in the house his grandparents purchased in the 1950s in Druid Hills his whole life, according to his wife, Melissa.

She said he was first introduced to community work by his mother, who worked with the Edison Street Block Association and other neighborhood groups.

Gaston graduated from Independence High, and immediately attended the Black World College of Hair Design. Gaston wanted to attend the Hair Styling Institute in Charlotte, Melissa said, but he could not because he was Black. So instead, after attending Black World College, he became the first Black instructor at the Hair Styling Institute.

He said, ‘I am going to make sure that I am going to teach them something,’ ” she said.

Melissa and Darryl met while planning a festival in the North End for residents and police officers to socialize. She was working with a nearby neighborhood, and she offered to help him.

In that moment, the Lord had spoken to Darryl, and said that she was going to be his wife, Melissa said he would later recall. They married in 2015.

‘Team Gaston’

For Varian Shrum, “Team Gaston,” as Darryl and Melissa are affectionately called, helped make her and husband feel welcome when they moved to the area. Shrum is the community manager at Camp North End, a massive redevelopment underway at a former manufacturing site.

Shrum said she met Gaston through a city meeting before she took the job at Camp North End, and said he was a huge part of bringing the vision for the development to life.

Later, when she moved to the area, the Gastons brought a basket of food, a candle and a bottle of wine as a housewarming gift.

I don’t even know how to imagine the North End or Charlotte without Darryl,” she said. “He really just embraced us and just made us feel like this is our home.”

An advocate for change

Charlotte city council member Larken Egleston read a tribute to Gaston at Monday evening’s council meeting, and a proclamation from the mayor in honor of his life. The city also played a video of an interview with Gaston during what Mayor Vi Lyles described as one of “many appearances” he made at public meetings.

Change comes slow, but it comes,” Gaston said in the video. “We can’t always control the change that occurs in and around our communities. But that we can be actively engaged in that change.”

In an interview, Egleston said Gaston was dedicated to spreading the word about programs, such as the Aging in Place tax relief for seniors. And he said he always had a smile on his face.

“If you talked to Darryl, you couldn’t possibly be in anything but a good mood,” he said. “His energy and his positivity was infectious.”

One of Gaston’s slogans, friends and family recall, was telling people that they are “visible, vital and valuable.”

A passion for nature

One of Gaston’s proudest accomplishments, according to Melissa, was securing renovations for the Druid Hills park. The improvements will start this year, she said.

Gaston was also passionate about nature and a member of the Audobon Society. At the first meeting he attended, Melissa said, someone asked him how he got there. He responded, jokingly, that he drove his blue 2003 Toyota. But he knew the member was asking because he was a Black man, Melissa said.

Darryl Gaston was a membe of the Audobon Society and helped bring an event to his majority Black neighborhood after seeing a lack of representation in the group.
Darryl Gaston was a membe of the Audobon Society and helped bring an event to his majority Black neighborhood after seeing a lack of representation in the group.

In 2019, he sought out to change that.

He brought the Audobon Society to the park in the majority Black neighborhood for a festival, and he was planning another event for this year.

That’s just the kind of person he was, to advocate for everybody. It didn’t matter who it was, or what level they were on socioeconomically or their education level,” Melissa said. “He treated everybody like they were a person and that they were important and they matter.”

Gaston is survived by his brother William, his wife Melissa, stepson Michael Lowe and granddaughter Ava Lowe.

The family will hold a public viewing on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grier Funeral Service in West Charlotte. A private funeral for immediate family will be held on Friday at Sharon Memorial Park. Flowers can be sent to Sharon Memorial, and cards and donations mailed to: 1833 Stroud Park Court Charlotte, NC 28206.

A celebration of Gaston’s life will also be held on June 24, which would’ve been his 60th birthday, at Camp North End.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol announces his return to the Spanish League's FC Barcelona

    Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.

  • A year after 'Game Zero,' Atalanta welcomes Real Madrid

    MILAN — Just over a year after “Game Zero,” Atalanta is back in the knockout round of the Champions League. Last year’s match, against Valencia in nearby Milan on Feb. 19, was the biggest in the club’s history and a third of Bergamo’s population made the short trip to San Siro for what turned out to be a 4-1 victory. A short time later, military trucks were driving coffins out of Bergamo because the crematorium couldn’t keep up as the small city became one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The match was dubbed “Game Zero” because of the spread of the disease that followed both in northern Italy and in Spain. More than 40,000 fans inside the stadium enthusiastically celebrated each of Atalanta’s four goals that day — the last time the team played in front of its own supporters. On Wednesday, Atalanta will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 in an empty Gewiss Stadium, which has been newly renovated. “It certainly takes a lot away from us,” Atalanta forward Luis Muriel said. “I believe that for the people of Bergamo, not being able to be here at these great events — especially playing in our own stadium and not like last year when we played in Milan — is a great disappointment. “These moments should certainly be shared with them. They have always been close to a team that for so many years always fought for the lower places. It’s sad not to be able to play these matches with fans.” There is a vast gap between 13-time European champion Real Madrid and Atalanta, which is making only its second appearance in the competition. But Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes that could help his team. “We have the enthusiasm,” he said. “We don’t have their habit of playing these games but they have played against more famous teams than us. “For us, it remains an event. We have some extra motivation.” Atalanta has done well against more storied opposition before. The team beat Liverpool at Anfield in the group stage of this year’s competition and was also minutes away from beating Paris Saint-Germain in last year's quarterfinals. Real Madrid travelled to Bergamo with a squad decimated by injuries. Forward Karim Benzema did not recover in time and remained in Spain, along with Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao. “We have to be very careful, because with all the absences that Real has I am convinced that we will find a team that is even more alert and even more focused,” Gasperini said. “Real is one of the strongest teams in the world. I can’t really say how big a gap there is with us percentage-wise, but I can say we have always given something more in these type of games and stepped up a level.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press