Longtime NBA official Tony Brown dies at 55 after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league announced.

He was 55.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Tony’s wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement, in part. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable.”

NBA veteran official Tony Brown passed away today following a hard-fought bout with cancer. He was one of the best running the sidelines and one cool brother. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GPhyMORCRU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 20, 2022

Brown was first diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021. He worked a bit last season in the NBA’s replay center, however he entered hospice care in the Atlanta area in recent days.

Brown spent two decades as an NBA staff official and officiated 1,110 regular season games throughout his career. He also worked 35 playoff games, and made his debut in the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season — which finished inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native also worked CBA and WNBA championship games, per The Associated Press , and worked a pair of All-Star games. The Clark Atlanta University graduate also worked for Delta Airlines in various roles, and retired from his post as a flight attendant in 2007 to officiate full time.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA replay center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years.

“The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing, and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina, their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen and his fellow referees.”