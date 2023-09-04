Longtime midtown Sacramento restaurant and bar damaged in fire, closed indefinitely

Streets Pub & Grub is closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the British-inspired midtown restaurant and bar.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the restaurant will be shut down until repairs are completed. While the shutdown could be prolonged, the bar is expected to eventually reopen, the operators wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“We’ll be back, but it might be a while. Thanks for the support and patience everyone. We miss you,” the post said.

The fire at 1804 J St. began Wednesday morning after a roof air conditioning unit caught fire, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

A bathroom was burned as well, and the building suffered smoke and water damage. It’s not yet clear why the air conditioning unit caught fire initially, Sylvia said.

Founded as Streets of London Midtown in 1999, its name was tweaked after former manager Thaddeus Johnson purchased the bar in 2014.

It’s known for games of darts, 18 beers on tap and food such as the Cali Burger — an 8-ounce patty with guacamole, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.