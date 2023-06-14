Longtime Marvel penciler John Romita Sr. dies

Art director John Romita “Jazzy” Sr. has died, Marvel confirmed Tuesday on its website.

The artist was known for his work on characters such as Wolverine, Black Widow, the Punisher, Kingpin, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Mary Jane.

“Millions came to know Marvel through his art, and millions more came to know Peter Parker through the unmistakable bold brushwork Romita brought to his pages,” the company said in its tribute to him on its website.

It was Romita’s work that Marvel fans came to love for decades, the company said.

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1976, file photo, Stan Lee, standing, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spiderman" comic book cover with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters in New York. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. (AP Photo/File)

Romita was a ‘legend,’ Marvel executives say

Calling him a legend and a creative giant, Marvel executives said he was kind, graceful and had a vision that will be etched into Marvel fans’ and artists’ memories forever.

It’s his work that most people picture when they think of Spider-Man, said Nick Lowe, executive editor at Marvel Entertainment.

Among Romita’s portfolio is the1969 “The Amazing Spider-Man #39” and more than 100 covers, Lowe said.

Even an online listing of the comic sings Romita’s praises, noting that “Peter Parker never seems to catch a break, at least not under the pencils of legendary artist John Romita.”

And the penciler was more than an artist. Lowe said he also a “fantastic father, a doting grandfather, and a gentleman,” he recalled.

The Amazing Spider-Man # 50 by John Romita Sr.

The Amazing Spider-Man # 39 by John Romita Sr.

The Amazing Spider-Man # 21 (Special Wedding Issue) by John Romita Sr.

Spider-Man fighting the Vulture and Kraven the Hunter. Art by John Romita Sr.

Meeting Romita left one Marvel exec. starstruck

Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, reflected on what it was like to meet Romita and being in awe of his talent and reputation.

"I couldn’t believe that my 25-year-old self was working and interacting with him, and what made it even better was that he was so considerate and kind – something that has stuck with me ever since, among many other memories with him,” Buckley said in a news release.

According to Buckley, Romita was just as much of a hero as the ones he drew and brought to life.

“His contributions to Marvel’s pantheon and culture are immense, and he will be sorely missed. He was a great and kind man who truly made the world a better place,” Buckley said.

Others who reflected on his work said his linework was “timeless” and innovative, much different from anything that had been printed before he came along.

According to C.B. Cebulski, editor-in-chief of Marvel Entertainment, this innovation made Romita nervous but it’s his willingness to try something different that solidified him as a legend in Marvel’s history.

“The same was true for every Marvel character John designed, penciled and inked,” Cebulski said. “Whether as an artist or art director, John's work influenced generations of comic book artists. With his passing, the comic industry loses a true legend, but just like his artwork, his legacy will remain timeless."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Romita Sr., legendary Spider-Man, Marvel artist, dies