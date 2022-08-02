Longtime Kentucky target makes a commitment. And top UK basketball recruiting links.

Five-star basketball recruit Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday.

Evans — a 6-foot-8 forward in the 2023 class — has been on Kentucky’s recruiting target for more than a year. The Wildcats hosted the Baltimore native for an official visit last fall made his final list of schools — along with Oregon, Arizona and Auburn — but UK had not been seen as a serious contender for his commitment in months. Arizona was long viewed as the favorite to land Evans before Oregon came on in recent days as the frontrunner.

The Ducks are also looking like the favorites to get a commitment from five-star wing Mookie Cook, who also visited UK last fall. 247Sports ranks Evans as the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2023.

UK already has commitments for next year from small forward Justin Edwards and combo guards Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, who will be eligible to officially sign with the Cats in November.

