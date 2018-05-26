Former Indiana coach Bill Mallory dead at 82, family says

Sporting News
Mallory went 0-11 in his first season at Indiana in 1984, but finished his 13-year stay with the Hoosiers with a 69-77-3 record.

Former Indiana coach Bill Mallory dead at 82, family says

Mallory went 0-11 in his first season at Indiana in 1984, but finished his 13-year stay with the Hoosiers with a 69-77-3 record.

Bill Mallory, who brought Indiana to six bowl games from 1986 to 1993, died Friday after falling and undergoing brain surgery earlier in the week, his son, Curt, said on Twitter.

He was 82 years old.

Curt Mallory, who is entering his second season as head coach at Indiana State, gave his initial update on his father's condition Thursday.

Bill Mallory went 0-11 in his first season at Indiana in 1984, but finished his 13-year stay with the Hoosiers with a 69-77-3 record before retiring in 1996.

MORE: Ex-player sues Michigan State, says Title IX ruling stalled NFL career

Prior to coming to Indiana, Bill Mallory spent five seasons at Miami (1969-73), five at Colorado (1974-78) and four at Northern Illinois (1980-1983). He has a total record of 168-129-4 as a head coach.

What to Read Next

Back