Former Indiana coach Bill Mallory dead at 82, family says

Bill Mallory, who brought Indiana to six bowl games from 1986 to 1993, died Friday after falling and undergoing brain surgery earlier in the week, his son, Curt, said on Twitter.

He was 82 years old.

Bill Mallory, beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018. He was surrounded by his extended family these last days with love, gratitude and celebration. pic.twitter.com/FJlbHmPdBk — Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) May 25, 2018

Curt Mallory, who is entering his second season as head coach at Indiana State, gave his initial update on his father's condition Thursday.

The family of Bill Mallory is overwhelmed by the love and support for our father, Papa and beloved husband. Following a fall on Tuesday, Bill had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun. All your love and prayers are so very apprec pic.twitter.com/1Sta7ZmH60 — Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) May 24, 2018

Bill Mallory went 0-11 in his first season at Indiana in 1984, but finished his 13-year stay with the Hoosiers with a 69-77-3 record before retiring in 1996.

Coach Bill Mallory’s impact was felt among players, coaches, fans & opponents. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/rtIkcU78LI — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 25, 2018

Prior to coming to Indiana, Bill Mallory spent five seasons at Miami (1969-73), five at Colorado (1974-78) and four at Northern Illinois (1980-1983). He has a total record of 168-129-4 as a head coach.