Longtime Fort Worth officer accused of being intoxicated on duty is fired, police say

A Fort Worth police officer was fired after authorities determined he was intoxicated while on duty, the Fort Worth Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

Officer Marvin Simon reported to work late on June 7, 2023, and several hours into his shift, dispatchers received two separate calls that he appeared to be asleep in his patrol car, according to the release.

Simon’s sergeant responded to his location and came to believe he was intoxicated, the release states.

The officer’s chain of command began an administrative investigation and obtained evidence that Simon was intoxicated while on duty.

He was then placed on restricted duty and was stripped of all police powers pending a full investigation, according to the release.

After a review of the Internal Affairs investigation, Simon’s chain of command determined he violated multiple department policies.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the chain of command and fired Simon, according to the release.

“The Fort Worth Police Department exists to safeguard the lives and property of those we serve, and is committed to the highest standards of professionalism in doing so. In this case, Officer Simon did not conduct himself in a manner that represents the professionalism of our officers, “ said police in the release. “Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community.”

Simon was with the department for 21 years and was assigned to South patrol before being placed on restricted duty.