Longtime Detroit Tigers analyst, catcher Jim Price dies at 81

Longtime Tigers broadcaster and former catcher Jim Price, seen here in 2018. (Getty Images)

Longtime Detroit Tigers analyst and former catcher Jim Price died on Monday night.

He was 81.

From the buggy-whips to the yellowhammers, we'll always be grateful for sharing our summers with you, Jim. pic.twitter.com/hfQmM23RwZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades.



He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

“All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing,” Tigers owner Chris Ilitch said in a statement . “Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit.”

Price played for the Tigers for five seasons from 1967-1971. He was a member of their championship team in 1968, when the Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals to win the franchise's third World Series title. Price backed up Gold Glove-winning catcher Bill Freehan for much of his career. Price hit .214 with 129 hits and 18 home runs in 261 games during his career.

Price joined ESPN quickly after his playing career, and later returned to the Tigers in the 1990s to work as an analyst both on radio and TV broadcasts. He has been absent from many of the team’s broadcasts this season, and hasn’t traveled regularly with the team in recent years.

Price — known for his “buggywhip” and “yellowhammer” catch phrases — called games alongside current broadcaster Dan Dickerson for more than two decades.