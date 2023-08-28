A longtime Charlotte-area cooking class is now opening up a new storefront space

If butter chicken, channa masala and samoasas are calling to you, you’re in the right place. Santhoshi’s Kitchen owner Santhoshi Radhakrishnan, well known for her home-based cooking classes in the Charlotte area, is now opening a studio space in early September.

The chef — who specializes in Indian cuisine — has been putting plans in the works for the space in the growing Fort Mill/Tega Cay area for awhile now. And she’s adding Thai and Mexican dishes to her class options.

“People who love one cuisine might be more inclined to like the other,” she told CharlotteFive.

Santhoshi Radhakrishnan’s Santhoshi’s Kitchen studio in Fort Mill will open in early September.

Santhoshi’s Kitchen classes are $85 per person for a three-hour group class that includes making an appetizer and a main course, along with Jeera rice or roti. Private classes are available, as well.

“This was a journey. I’ve been working on this for 2 years now, and there were so many hurdles to cross,” she said. “I thought maybe i would do a restaurant or something, but cooking classes are what I’m supposed to be doing. I believe that’s my purpose in life.“

Location: 1182 Stone Crest Blvd, Suite 106, Tega Cay SC 29708