Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies at 78 after battle with cancer

Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died. He was 78.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel," Gumbel's wife Marcy and daughter Michelle announced in a statement to CBS Sports, where Gumbel has served as a broadcaster for decades. "He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity."

Gumbel's family continued: "He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him."

The legendary broadcaster first started with CBS Sports in 1989, where he pulled double duty as an NFL play-by-play announcer and an in-studio host for college basketball, including the NCAA Tournament. Gumbel was not part of the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament coverage earlier this year due to a "family health issues," CBS announced at the time.

Gumbel became the first Black play-by-play announcer to call a U.S major championship sporting event when he called the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl 35.

