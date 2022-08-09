Longtime Caltrans worker — a father of 8 — killed on the job in Fresno collision

A California Department of Transportation engineer was struck and killed while working late Sunday evening near Fresno, according to the department.

Ali Shabazz was on duty and heading to a job site when he was struck by another vehicle, according to an email Caltrans Director Tony Tavares sent to employees Monday afternoon.

Shabazz had worked for the department since 2006 and was a civil engineer in construction, according to Tavares’ email. He left behind a wife and eight children.

A memorial is being set up for Shabazz through the California Transportation Foundation, and the department is lowering flags to half-staff in his honor, according to the email.