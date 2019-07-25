Longtime Boston College coach Cathy Inglese dies at 60 after traumatic fall

Cathy Inglese died at 60 on Wednesday, a week after suffering a brain injury during a fall. (Getty)

Former Boston College women’s basketball coach and Hofstra assistant Cathy Inglese died Wednesday, a week after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fall.

She was 60 years old. Her sister Nancy Inglese announced the news Wednesday evening on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our sister and daughter Cathy Inglese," Nancy Inglese wrote. "We will miss Cathy sooo very much. Our thanks go out to everyone for their unbelievable love and support."

Inglese spent 15 seasons at Boston College

Inglese was best known for her time at Boston College, where she led the Eagles program from 1993-2008.

Boston College made the NCAA tournament seven times, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times during her tenure.

Inglese also coached at Vermont, Rhode Island and Farleigh Dickinson. She was hired an assistant at Hofstra a month before she died.

"Our hearts are hurting with the passing of Cathy," Hofstra women's basketball coach Danielle Santos Atkinson said Wednesday. "Cathy was one of the kindest and nicest people I have come to know in the coaching industry and in her short time with our program she left an indelible mark.

“Our entire program and the Hofstra family are heartbroken that she has passed but her memory will continue to influence our program every day we step on the court."

