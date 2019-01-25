How a longtime bookie built a successful sports gambling empire



One veteran sports bookie brings in eight figures — at least $10 million — a year since getting into the illegal sports betting business in the 1990s. One bettor owed him $1.3 million once. A bettor owes him $350,000 right now.

The anonymous bookie, asked to be identified as KC, is one of the most successful underground bookies in America and agreed to sit down with Yahoo Sports to discuss the industry, including how one might throw a game and if legalizing sports betting will impact his business.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The interview also covers:

How he got his start

How he deals with people who don’t pay

Violence involved in betting

Advice for sports bettors looking to get in

A veteran sports bookie tells Yahoo Sports about the inside world of sports betting, and fixing games. (AP Photo/John Locher)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 10-year-old wins science fair by proving Tom Brady is ‘a cheater’

• Five ways we learned Cleveland Browns dysfunction runs deep

• Trophies, touchdowns and ‘Wham Naked’: The Legend of Sean McVay

• The 10 least tradable NBA contracts

